I sure do miss the comments section on the LNP | LancasterOnline website. It was the only place that I could contribute extemporaneously to an item that I saw in the news or Opinion sections.

Examples from a recent day include the lamentation about a decades-old law used to deny reporters certain information in a country that worships a centuries-old Constitution that I believe forces all to endure originalism.

Or the use of COVID-19 statistics to justify or reject the idea of a county health department, when reading the statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health seemingly shows that differences across the state are de minimis.

Or Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons seemingly returning to the ways of the last century on voting procedures that require staffing dozens of facilities with unsupervised amateurs, when voting from home should, in my view, join working and learning from home as the new norm.

Or asking if someone can explain what the article about objections to tolling bridges is about.

It is impossible to incorporate all of the reader contributions — which LNP | LancasterOnline says it values — on numerous subjects into one letter every 30 days. I miss reading the comments of others, who are also now silent.

Donald Stollenwerk

East Hempfield Township

