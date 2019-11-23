I was disappointed to find that the seven days of forecast at the top of the daily weather panel in LNP has been reduced to five days.
The seven-day forecast made it much easier to see temperature and precipitation trends and, with the wind speeds, to schedule outdoor matters or simply make them more enjoyable. I buy the print edition so I don’t need to go online for these matters.
If the small space required for printing another two days of forecast is a matter of survival for LNP, may I suggest removing the very unfunny Marmaduke from the comics and replacing it with advertising. Please reconsider this change.
Jim Eshleman
Manor Township