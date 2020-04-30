I am a longtime subscriber to LNP | LancasterOnline and its predecessors, and I am deeply appreciative of independent local journalism in general and LNP | LancasterOnline in particular. The coverage of COVID-19 issues has been vital and excellent.

However, I deeply miss the Sports page in the print edition. While sporting contests have ground to a halt, there are still many feature stories to be written, published and enjoyed. We sports lovers could use a little distraction in this strange and troubled year.

Thomas Simpson

Lancaster