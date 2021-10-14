I have inherited a love of the baseball playoffs. Getting a newspaper with no game information during the playoffs is very disappointing!

There’s seemingly plenty of room for depressing world news that I would prefer to keep out of my life, but not the wonderful distraction from life’s troubles called “play ball!”

Mahlon King

Strasburg Township

Editor's note: Because of the significant criminal act that has affected LNP's production capabilities, the newspaper is operating with an earlier deadline. Some sports results, including the scores of some baseball playoff games, will not appear in LNP due to this deadline. We have made access to LancasterOnline.com, our flagship website, free to everyone for now.