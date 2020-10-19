How unfortunate that incumbent Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker chose not to participate in the Oct. 5 candidate forum with Democratic challenger Sarah Hammond to address the issues facing the 11th Congregational District (“A new world view,” Oct. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Among those issues, the U.S. military budget is preeminent. The opportunity costs of military spending are enormous! We could be doing so many other things, like easing the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on climate change, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, providing health care for all, increasing educational assistance and paying down the debt.

The military doesn’t, in my view, keep us safe. Our safety is challenged by the offense of the military industrial complex against anyone who might interfere with its obscene profits while impoverishing and polluting the world.

Instead of fearmongering with nuclear weapons and endless military occupations — the U.S. has about 800 bases around the world — now is the time to transform the international death-dealing and poverty-producing structure held in place by systematic racism and militarism.

Why aren’t the current political campaigns for national offices addressing critical issues of our militarized economy and society? And why isn’t the media pressing candidates about the excessive fiscal year 2021 military budget of $740 billion? That is more than half of annual federal discretionary spending and more than the military outlays of the next 10 countries combined!

Let’s challenge all candidates regarding military spending. Starting with us, the international community can address pressing human needs while turning toward nonviolence as the methodology of resolving conflict.

Harold A. Penner

Akron