The Jan. 31 letter “Thoughts on Singletary columns” missed the point being made, in my opinion.

The letter writer’s viewpoint seems to be that a house’s value being tied to the color of the owner’s skin is acceptable, since Michelle Singletary has a nice home in a neighborhood of “like-minded-people” and a lower mortgage.

The writer fails, in my view, to understand that lenders routinely charge Blacks and Latinos higher interest rates. And that their home values don’t see the same increase as in predominantly white neighborhoods. The investment into homeownership doesn’t reap the same benefits.

Former President Donald Trump’s reworking of the withholding limits on income tax hit residents of states that have higher property taxes and were, by far, Democratic-majority states. For some, that meant that the deductions for those taxes was reduced by half or more, putting them on the hook for unforeseen income taxes.

By the letter writer’s seeming logic, if you lost those deductions, you must live in a “pretty nice house,” so I’m guessing one shouldn’t complain?

Since the letter writer was discriminated against while working, that means the state and federal governments “equality fix” will just help add to the “general corruption” and make things worse for everyone. While I’m not sure what that means, this letter writer doesn’t seem to understand the concept of “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township