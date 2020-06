I was surprised and dismayed to view in LNP | LancasterOnline’s June 13 Faith & Values section the photo of Roman Catholic Diocese of El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz kneeling with a Black Lives Matter sign.

While he, as a citizen, is entitled to his own opinion, what better time would it have been for a minister of God — in these tumultuous times in our country’s history — to stand up and proclaim that All Lives Matter?

Stacey M. Fink

Lebanon