I saw the front-page headline “Martin, Aument plan bill” in the June 11 LNP | LancasterOnline and immediately took heart.

I thought: Finally, our legislative leaders have summoned the courage to propose a bill to ban the sale of semi-automatic rifles.

But, to my chagrin, the only courage they could summon was not to protect school children from being murdered and rendered unrecognizable in their classrooms — but instead to seemingly “protect” them from being taught about sexuality and gender in school. It seems to me that their priorities are somewhat misplaced.

I can well understand the seeming need by state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument — and their fellow Republicans — to deflect attention from the carnage in Texas, which I believe they enabled through their fecklessness regarding sensible gun policy. But do our children really need to pay with their lives because legislators are fearful that they might jeopardize their electoral base?

Is it so hard to care as much about whether children will be coming home from school in one piece as it is to appease the National Rifle Association crowd?

Joel Eigen

Lancaster