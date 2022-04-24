I’m worried about health care accessibility, income inequality, crumbling infrastructure, environmental degradation and, as we say in the Pledge of Allegiance, “justice for all.” These are things I wish our government would urgently address.

I’m not convinced that government should be focused on barring transgender kids from playing sports. Is that really an urgent problem? How often does this situation even arise? It seems like a way to get people riled up, which appears to be the reason that politicians are talking about it. Anything to “fire up the base” is OK, but reasoned and respectful discussion is shouted down. This lack of civil discourse is a far greater threat to our republic than any transgender kid who wants to play a game.

The argument being put forth is that transgender females have a physical advantage. So did the 6-foot-tall girls who made the high school volleyball team, while my 5-foot-2-inch daughter did not.

No one complained about Shaquille O’Neal because he was bigger and stronger than his NBA competition, nor did any legislatures propose laws to bar 300-pound high school linemen from playing football. The physical advantage argument is a smokescreen; because there are always physical advantages on any playing field, regardless of gender.

This is an issue that should be addressed with compassion, humility, empathy and, yes, even love.

Jeff DiFrank

Lititz