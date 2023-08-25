Government, which has an obligation to support and protect life for all citizens, seems to have changed course.

On Aug. 3, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that he is terminating the historical state support for crisis pregnancy centers.

An excerpt from his statement follows:

“My Administration ... will ensure women in this Commonwealth receive the reproductive health care they deserve. Pennsylvanians made clear by electing me as Governor that they support a woman’s freedom to choose, and I will be steadfast in defending that right.”

Apparently, the governor has unilaterally decided that the 2022 election was a single-issue matter. Overlooked is the fact that many facets and positions of the candidates were scrutinized by the electorate, including the positions on life and abortion.

A vote for the candidate who supported the right to abort a child does not mean that the voter was against support for pregnancy centers.

By definition, Shapiro’s words “freedom to choose” imply that the decision-maker has more than one path to follow. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume the voter intended support for true “choice,” which lays an obligation on the governor to provide support for all pregnant women, no matter their choice to carry the child to term or not.

The governor misinterprets his own words — “reproductive health care they deserve.” He ignores the fact that pregnancy centers truly support the health of women, the child in the womb and their families.

Governor, be steadfast in defending the right of choice for all.

For, without life, what else is there?

Daniel T. Fritsch Sr.

Manheim Township