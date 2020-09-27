I believe that the City of Lancaster got lucky earlier this month. Had the police officer’s body camera not clearly captured events in the shooting of Ricardo Miguel Muñoz, showing that deadly force was seemingly justified, Lancaster might have faced rioting that would have erased decades of community effort to revitalize the city.

How close were we? Some early reports on social media were grossly inaccurate regarding the details of the shooting. Without the video, bad actors might have unleashed a narrative of police brutality without regard for facts.

Public opinion — often misinformed, manipulated and too quick to judge — should not decide when and against whom violence is justified. That is the definition of mob rule and is the opposite of civilization.

How do we step away from this destructive moment? By the rule of law, yes, but also through empathy. Until we can combine the two, this cycle will continue.

Anthony Marcavage

Manheim Township