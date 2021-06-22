As a user of health care services, I assume that I can go to any health care provider and be safe from getting a preventable, communicable disease.

I want to trust that all providers have been tested for tuberculosis and vaccinated against the flu, measles, chickenpox, etc. — as required of staff in all health care facilities.

And now they should also be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why the seeming resistance to getting a COVID-19 vaccine? What’s so different about that vaccine?

In my view, the reason for this resistance can only be misinformation that is shared on social media and broadcast by those members of the news media who play political football with this devastating illness.

Let me repeat some well-established facts:

— Research into mRNA vaccines has been going on for decades, specifically for cancer treatment.

— There are no microchips in the vaccine. Is your dog microchipped? That microchip — the size of a grain of rice — would get stuck in a hypodermic needle. (Actually, if you are truly concerned about privacy, then ditch that smartphone. Your location is tracked any time your phone is on. And there’s essentially no privacy with Google or Facebook.)

Must I really ask my health care providers if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19? I would certainly never place a loved one in a facility with unvaccinated staff.

So, health care workers, please don’t let misinformation scare you. And show you are caring by getting vaccinated. Your most vulnerable patients may be immunocompromised or can’t get vaccinated for a legitimate health reason.

And politicians should absolutely not interfere with commonsense patient safety rules. I wonder how many of these grandstanding politicians were, like former President Donald Trump, vaccinated in secret.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township