U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden debacle is the most blatant, corrupt form of two-tier justice our country has seen in decades.

The Democrats are not even trying to be clever and obscure in their intent. They know the equally corrupt mainstream media will cover them to the final man.

And the low-IQ, gullible Democratic voters will not even know this is happening. Those Democrats who are a bit smarter will nod their heads and approve of the tactics. What a disgrace!

As far as Garland is concerned, just imagine if this guy had been confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata