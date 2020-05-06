The April 20 LNP | LancasterOnline had a wire services article headlined “Sweden stays open, claims win.” I found both the headline and the article about how Sweden is dealing with COVID-19 — for example, “Sweden has resisted lockdowns” — to be very misleading.

The reality: Swedes have, deeply embedded in their culture, the word lagom, which means “in moderation.”

Lagom is the approach their country is using, according to my Swedish friends. Here are their reactions to that article, in their own words:

— “The article, of course, does not give the full story. And I think ‘we’ have not proclaimed victory in any way.”

— “We can go to some restaurants, but we are only served at spaced-out tables with fewer people at restaurants. ... People are actually not going to the restaurants and gyms and shops. A lot of restaurants and shops are closed down.”

— “The day care, elementary schools, and junior high schools have remained open. High schools and universities have been closed for the remainder of the year. There are no sports events or concerts or any other gathering of more than 50 people The government is depending of people taking their own responsibility.”

— “Many people are working from home and social distance is what everybody practices.”

— “The government has really been stressing that anyone older than 70 years old needs to self-quarantine and be very, very careful; no visits are allowed at retirement homes.”

— Most important: “Our politicians trust our experts and do as they say, not the other way around.”

Mark Gallagher

Manheim Township