The writer of the Aug. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline letter "Recycling is a fairy tale” paints an inaccurate depiction of responsible recycling, particularly when it comes to plastic retail bags.

Despite these misconceptions increasingly popping up across the commonwealth, consumers should know how easy it is to recycle plastic bags and other films we use every day.

Through the store takeback program managed by the industry’s retail partners, consumers can return these products to conveniently located bins near the front of many grocery and retail stores across Pennsylvania.

While plastic bags are generally not recyclable via curbside programs, bag and film recycling continues to grow.

In 2021, over 1.1 billion pounds of plastic film were collected for recycling. Of that total, over 264 million pounds of plastic retail bags and film were collected through the store takeback program, a 7.9% increase from the year prior.

At more than 340 locations across the country, more than 30,000 Americans — including several hundred Pennsylvanians — are hard at work each day manufacturing and recycling the bags families in Lancaster County rely on.

Thanks to this program, these products can be more easily recycled into products like composite lumber and decking, playground equipment, railroad ties and more!

When you ask for plastic at the checkout counter and then return those bags to the store for recycling, you’re not just choosing the product with the fewest environmental impacts, you’re helping support Pennsylvania’s workers and making a sustainable choice for the planet.

Zachary Taylor

Director, American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance

Washington, D.C.