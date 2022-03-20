Hindsight is 20/20. It was a terrible miscalculation to allow the West to become dependent on Russia for oil and gas and to choose to transition to clean energy gradually, even though we knew that global warming, caused by fossil fuels, threatens our very existence.

Now it’s clear that we must take the steps necessary to make a swift transition to clean energy. First, end the billions in subsidies we give annually to Big Oil and Big Gas and give that money to Americans in equal monthly checks to counter gas price hikes, like those checks sent out to help people make it through the pandemic.

In my view, the permanent solution to the high gasoline prices Americans have repeatedly had to endure is the electric car. It’s too bad that our government hasn’t done enough yet to encourage electric vehicle use, so you’re lucky if you can find one to buy right now.

Next year, however, Tesla will be selling a $25,000 model and Ford, GM and every other manufacturer is rushing to catch up. Let’s hope they can make these vehicles fast enough to keep up with demand.

Meanwhile, Congress must pass the remaining clean energy provisions of the “Build Back Better” plan and upgrade our power grid to carry massive amounts of solar and wind energy. This distributed energy grid would also protect us from cyberattacks from enemies like Vladimir Putin.

Fortunately, solar and wind energy prices have recently become cheaper than fossil fuels and will continue to drop in price every year.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township