I see some of our politicians are trying to increase the minimum wage again. I always felt that the only person who should increase the wage is the owner of the particular business. Before people start a business, they must figure in the cost of running that business, which includes the salaries of the employees. If they decide they can only afford to pay employees, say, $7 an hour and cannot find anyone to work for that rate, then the business owners have two choices.
They can raise the starting rate until they can find someone, or they can get out of business.
When the government gets involved and tells businesses how much they have to pay employees, I have a problem with that. The business owner will either start cutting back the employees to make up the difference or close the business.
Based on the state of Pennsylvania finances, some of our politicians are the last people in the world to tell a business owner how much they should pay others. Talk about a bunch of overpaid and underworked people.
Before you know it, the government will start telling us how much to pay a babysitter or how much allowance we should give our children.
Yes, you are right. I am one of those “deplorables’’ — and proud of it.
Thomas Cusick
East Lampeter Township