I had to chuckle at Marc Thiessen’s column (“Memo to GOP: Trump spinning out of control”) published in the Dec. 7 edition. Are Republicans so thoughtless and lacking in self-awareness to think that their marriage with Donald Trump would turn out any differently? Did they think they could use Trump to get tax cuts for their billionaire donors without suffering any political consequences?

It should be blatantly obvious that Trump has always been a very deeply flawed human being who clearly exhibits what psychologists call the “dark triad” personality traits of narcissism, Machiavellianism and subclinical psychopathy. I believe his narcissism is so severely pathological that it is way off the charts. He seems willing to destroy anyone and anything to protect his fragile ego.

Trump is a millstone around the neck of the Republican Party and will drag it deeper and deeper into the quicksand, no matter how much the party's hard core base loves him. It will be fun to see how long Republican elites will allow Trump to harm their party before they finally say enough is enough and jettison Trump to the dustbin of history where he belongs.

Steve Jones

Landisville