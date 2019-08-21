Former state Rep. John Barley defends Rep. Bryan Cutler’s justification (“Communications staffers work to inform public,” July 26) of legislators spending $10 million a year of taxpayers’ money for “communications” by reiterating that it’s “only 0.03% of the entire state budget” (“In defense of Rep. Cutler,” Aug. 12). And Barley’s letter calls Art Morris’ Aug. 6 letter (“Legislators should hold real town halls”) “disappointing.”
Are you joking, Mr. Barley?
According to my calculations, $10 million could provide a 24% reduction in annual real estate taxes to every resident and business in Lancaster city. Or $10 million could be used to build 50 homes at $200,000 each (every year) and offer these homes to less fortunate people who are also from “honest, devout and hardworking” families. Ten million dollars each year, used correctly, can make a big difference in thousands of lives. In Cutler’s own words, “Every tax dollar deserves to be scrutinized.” Morris’ comments explained exactly what Cutler claims he is striving for, scrutinizing the spending and actions of our elected officials.
And when Barley justifies telephone town halls as being how “today’s society chooses to get the news,” he can’t truly believe these ridiculous canned phone calls address the questions and needs of all taxpayers, can he? These fake town halls are truly a cop-out for the legislators to avoid difficult questions, and they marginalize the significance of their constituents. No wonder taxpayers feel as though their concerns fall on the deaf ears of career politicians.
Joe Halstead
Mountville