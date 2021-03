Enough already.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s over-the-top coverage of the Miller homicide is ghastly. It’s a tragedy involving one family. There’s no threat to the community. The suspect is in custody. They’ve essentially lost two children and don’t need to be exploited in your newspaper every day.

Stories related to outreach services, counseling, etc., are helpful. But please, show some compassion for the parents.

Marc Paul

East Petersburg