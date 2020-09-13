We citizens of this republic should be disturbed by the president’s tolerance of the presence of home-grown militias at protests.

I am concerned that President Donald Trump has enabled these groups during his term and is assuming that those “fine” people will back him in November when he denies the validity of the election (if he loses). This would create a dangerous situation for the police and National Guard, whose plates are already full.

This inciting president is a poor steward of our democracy. Vote!

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township