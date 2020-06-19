I am writing in opposition to the June 13 op-ed by Mark Kelley (“Who were those guys on Elizabethtown roofs?”).

While Kelley correctly points out that more and more working-class Americans no longer trust our local, state or federal governments, his conclusions about the purpose and existence of militia groups are simply wrong, in my view.

The fact is that our Constitution provides for a well-armed militia. And the fact is that, in very recent times, some cities have experienced rioting, looting and violent behavior that has caused a massive amount of economic damage to small business owners and working-class citizens. Often, the police reacted too slowly and could not stop or even contain the damage being caused.

As a Vietnam-era Marine, I believe in and support every American’s right to gather and protest peacefully. This right extends to all citizens, without regard to color, religious belief and/or sexual identity. But that right stops far short of the violent behavior we have seen in past weeks.

Store owners, businesses and every citizen have the right to defend themselves and protect their property. Organized and trained militia, in my view, are far more likely to be able to deter violent behavior long before it spins out of control.

Using the Elizabethtown protest and the presence of armed militia as an example, has it occurred to Kelley that perhaps the militia’s visible presence alone was enough to deter the organized protest from becoming something else?

For the record, I am not a member of, nor do I actively support, any type of militia.

Gary Grossman

Marietta