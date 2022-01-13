Regarding the Dec. 22 LNP article “Witness: Militia group met here”:

There was a time when such gatherings were thought to be pro-American. Say, in the 1940s, when I was a kid in Lancaster city supporting the idea that our military service members were protecting us from losing our democracy. Gatherings centered on what normal citizens could do to support that effort.

Today — not the same. The article suggests that such gatherings might lead to an insurrection in, of all places, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It is amazing how our political leaders can put fear into our hearts while they gleefully swim around in their self-made swamp filled with money and power.

Of course, I believe that the media — in this case, LNP | LancasterOnline — help to perpetuate this fear.

When I read this article, I was reminded of a friend of mine living in Iowa. He said, some months ago, “Do not worry, the flyover country will help keep our country a democracy in accordance with our treasured Constitution, if it is needed.”

I believe that militia groups — like the one mentioned in the LNP article — will continue to meet to make all of us aware of what could happen to this country in the near and distant future if we don’t stop paying attention to the media and if we continue to fall in line with corruption in Washington, D.C.

J. Eugene Mummau

East Hempfield Township