I found the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Disturbing the peace,” June 14) laughable at best and pathetic at worst. Let’s start with what we know about protests that have taken place across this country the past couple of weeks.

Too many of these protests turned violent, with objects thrown at police, innocent bystanders assaulted, and businesses looted and burned. I noticed LNP | LancasterOnline didn’t give the looting and burning much attention, but God forbid there should be armed citizens around if the protesters in Elizabethtown had turned violent.

If I didn’t know better, I would get the impression LNP | LancasterOnline doesn’t believe businesses or civilians have the right to protect themselves or their places of business. I would call what happened in Elizabethtown proactive, which is much safer than reactive, and I applaud those responsible for bringing in two militia groups.

I’ve been a longtime subscriber of LNP | LancasterOnline, but when I see this kind of editorial I have to question why. The newspaper’s inability or unwillingness to write an editorial that includes all the relevant information about protests (looting/burning/violence) makes me question its credibility as a news organization.

Don Carson

East Earl Township