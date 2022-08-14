A July 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor (“Calls for gun control make little sense”) explained the difference between an automatic and a semi-automatic weapon, implying that semi-automatic weapons were acceptable. The writer neglected to mention bolt-action weapons, which are used for target practice and hunting and would not be appropriate for mass shootings because of the time required between firing and the small number of rounds they contain.

The AR-15-style weapon used to kill 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, was a civilian version of a military weapon that was designed with the sole purpose of killing people. Though the version sold to the general public is semi-automatic and not automatic like the military version, all that means is that the trigger must be pulled each time a shooter wants to fire one round. That means the shooter can fire a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle almost as fast as the automatic version with the only limitation being how fast he can squeeze the trigger. In less than one minute, an entire magazine or 30 rounds can be emptied, creating tremendous killing potential.

The gun used in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, was a Sig MCX, which was designed for U.S. Special Operations forces. Sig Sauer, the manufacturer, used to describe weapons of this kind as “submachine” guns. For those who object to the term “assault rifle,” perhaps we should start using the term “submachine guns” instead.

No gun owner needs a rifle with such devastating firepower. These guns should be permanently banned from sale and ownership and gun manufacturers restricted to selling to the U.S. military and law enforcement.

Commander Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy (retired)

Lancaster Township