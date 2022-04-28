LNP | LancasterOnline’s April 19 editorial (“If we want skilled people to keep working in child care, we’re going to need to pay them more”) notes that we must reorder our priorities and pay the skilled and knowledgeable staff in child care facilities more than $11 per hour.

A generation ago, the United States military realized that to attract and retain more Americans to the ranks of the armed forces, it must provide high-quality, affordable child care. Today, the military child care system is the largest employer-sponsored early care and education program in the country and considered by many a model for the nation.

One of the most critical issues the military addressed was training and wages of its child care teachers. The military child care system requires ongoing training for teachers to ensure program quality and links this training to a career ladder that leads to increased compensation for each step.

Additionally, the military system offers wages and benefits that are in line with the pay scale of uniformed service members. This has dramatically reduced staff turnover.

The military sees investments in child care as key to ensuring military readiness for the United States. It is time to help our civilian child care sector take these same steps to boost child care wages, so that working families can go to work. After all, as the Lancaster County mom cited in your editorial notes, “If you want the economy to be stimulated you have to have quality care.”

Lt. Gen. Dennis Benchoff

U.S. Army (retired)

Manheim Township