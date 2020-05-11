Health care workers need protective equipment, not flyovers by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds aimed at saluting front-line responders. At the reported cost of $60,000 per flight hour, aerial demonstrations aren’t what pandemic-stricken Americans need while stuck at home amid the collapse of society. What many actually need are masks.

According to the website CODEPINK, some hospitals are currently begging for basic resources to protect health care workers during the pandemic, millions have been laid off nationally and millions worry how they will pay for basic human needs. “Yet the Pentagon remains fully funded and free to spread violence almost as fast as the coronavirus,” CODEPINK states.

The magazine In These Times states:

— About 57% of President Donald Trump’s proposed 2020 budget, or $718 billion, would be spent on the military.

— About 36% of global arms sales between 2015 and 2019 were exported by the U.S., the world’s largest arms exporter.

— About 1.3 million people have died, directly and indirectly, from fighting in post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— About 1.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases — equivalent to the annual emissions of 2.5 million cars — have been emitted by the U.S. military since the start of the war on terror.

Why isn’t this diabolical reality more of a pandemic than the coronavirus, which has killed more than 273,000 worldwide to date?

The Pentagon already receives $80 million of U.S. tax funds per hour, according to CODEPINK. Doesn’t its reported seeking of billions from Congress in the next COVID-19 relief package defy sanity? Tell Congress to bail out the people, not the Pentagon, before taxpayers revolt.

Harold A. Penner

Akron