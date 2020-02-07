“Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition, and we’ll all stay free!”
Those words from a popular World War II song express two requisites that have ensured the perpetuation of our democracy for nearly 2 1/2 centuries: religion and our citizen military.
Note that neither can long survive without the embrace of the other. They are a duality. Without both, we have a failed democracy and a fallen world. A democracy’s religions can’t be sustained for long without a military, and vice versa.
Accordingly, we cannot be anti-military and expect our freedoms to long survive.
There is a letter in the Jan. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline titled “Endless wars and US defense budget.” Reread these words from that letter: “It is not unthinkable” that “the U.S. military (is) a terrorist organization.”
That belief, in my opinion, is self-serving for whatever reason. It is very sad. What could possibly be the motivation for such a public declaration when friends and neighbors have responded to the call to duty, shed their blood and died to allow the letter writer to freely express his opinions?
A suggestion for feeling better about our citizen military is to attend a Memorial Day service at a local cemetery. Observe our veterans as they prayerfully salute the honored dead, and then thank God that there are heroes among us in our churches and other gathering places.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township