This is in response to the column “Here’s how to get Gen Z to be proud of America” by Jarrett Stepman that was published in LNP | LancasterOnline on Jan. 18.

The author’s point, as I understand it, is that the members of Generation Z, for a host of reasons, are not proud of their country. The writer goes on to state that it should be no surprise that the military has a recruitment crisis — presumably because Generation Z is not patriotic enough. The remedy he proposes is to “re-institutionalize informed patriotism.”

The writer is correct in that we would face profoundly serious challenges today if Generation Z were to be called upon to defend our country through a draft. But the reasons he provides to support his claim are not consistent with the facts.

According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command website, 71% of youth (Generation Z) do not qualify for military service because of “obesity, drugs, physical and mental health problems, misconduct, and aptitude.”

The website states that 50% of youth admit they know little to nothing about military service. That’s also a concern, but it hardly counts as not being proud of your country.

Incidentally, the Army fell short of its fiscal year 2022 recruitment goal by 10,000 people, and lack of patriotism was not listed as a contributing factor.

The difficulties we face with Generation Z, and perhaps subsequent generations as well, are far more complex and serious than those stated in Stepman’s column. Just ask the U.S. Army.

John Spath

Manheim Township