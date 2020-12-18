A Nov. 9 letter (“What about vehicles, military?”) asked why those proposing to eliminate fossil fuels haven't thought of how military vehicles should be powered.

In fact, both the Air Force and Navy have begun transitioning toward biofuels under a program begun by President Barack Obama. In part driven by concerns over roadside-bomb attacks on fuel convoys to our ground forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, switching to biofuels would not only help the environment but improve national security. That’s because much of the world’s oil is in countries at geopolitical odds with the United States (Venezuela, Russia, Iran).

In Brazil (a country about 85% the size and two-thirds the population of the U.S.), a majority of cars run on a blend of regular gasoline and sugar ethanol. The latter offers twice the power of corn-based ethanol, but the American government puts a tariff on it, effectively keeping it out of the U.S. market. (For climate reasons, sugar ethanol is not something the U.S. would be able to produce in bulk, but the tariff exists in order to protect corn farmers in places like Iowa.)

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township