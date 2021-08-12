Thank you for printing the Aug. 5 letter “Still waiting for the peace dividend.” I, too, remember that promise and think of it often, especially now as articles in LNP | LancasterOnline regularly focus on societal needs and wonder where the money will come from.

Many years ago, as a pilot in the Air National Guard, I lamented the cost of firing one missile from a fighter jet during a training exercise that cost as much as my one-year budget running a small social service agency, which met the employment needs of people with disabilities.

And now, as we discuss funding trillion-dollar proposals for infrastructure, both tangible (bridges and roads) and human (day care and medical insurance), never once is the military budget mentioned as a way of moving tax dollars into these basic needs.

While not a full trillion, a $740 billion defense budget for 2022 comes close. And when you look at each year’s budget over the past 30 years since the peace dividend promise, you start to think about all the needs that could have been met with only a fraction of those dollars, as the letter writer pointed out.

Where are the political pundits who will tell this story? Rarely are they seen in this newspaper or any other. Thank you for publishing the thoughts of people like the Aug. 5 letter writer. Now, how do we put this knowledge into action? Do the LNP | LancasterOnline editors have any ideas?

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township