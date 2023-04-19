As a veteran, I believe in protecting our national security, and right now the greatest threat to our country is climate change. Luckily, we have the solution: rapidly transitioning to clean energy.

For this transition to be successful, we need to secure critical minerals like cobalt, manganese and lithium, all of which are necessary for electric vehicle batteries, wind and solar power and other applications.

Unlike oil, gas and coal, these minerals can be found all over America, which means many folks will need to start thinking about the opportunities (and risks) that come with mining operations.

There’s a right way to extract minerals and there are lots of wrong ways that cause damage to communities and the environment. Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals is doing a two-year fact-finding project right now.

National security for our democracy means jobs, education, health care, societal resilience and acceptance — and taking care of the less fortunate.

Our military can lead the way by establishing a strategic, sustainable and fair approach to sourcing and recycling minerals to ensure that the economic benefits of this transition go to a wide diversity of Americans, and not just a few international mining companies. If we put basic rules in place now, millions of Americans can benefit.

Jim Sandoe

Ephrata