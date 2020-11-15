Has anyone determined if the number of people who filled streets across the United States on Nov. 7 to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the presidency and vice presidency of the United States of America was greater than the number of people at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration?

That a one-term president has been unseated in 2020 should be considered a milestone event. It is generally customary to give a different gemstone as a gift corresponding to the number of years of a milestone anniversary.

At the time of this milestone event, is the appropriate gift for Trump a roll of paper towels?

Cas Ryzewski

Manor Township