I understand the financial difficulties at LNP | LancasterOnline due to COVID-19 and the necessity of making some money-saving cuts. Dana Millbank’s syndicated column must incur a sizable outlay, and its absence would never be missed.

His March 18 column, “Trump changes his tune; let’s hope it’s not too late,” made ridiculous statements to the effect that Republicans do not believe the novel coronavirus is a real threat and as a result are not inclined to cooperate with efforts to slow its spread. He based his statements on a poll by NPR and PBS. (I would have to assume that all of those “spring breakers” on Florida beaches are Republicans? Hardly!)

Why print such trash? What does any reader really learn from Millbank except to hate our president? Lastly, ask Hillary Clinton about the accuracy of polls.

Robert L. Thompson

Honey Brook