I read the column by Dana Milbank of The Washington Post in LNP’s March 30 edition, and I don’t get it. Was this a really old column — a column that took up about a third of your editorial page — that you used as a filler?

The entire column was about how stupid, ill-informed and uneducated Republicans are. I don’t think we deserved that column.

First of all, Hillary Clinton, et al., should be in quite a bit of trouble; Donald Trump did not conspire with Russia, after all.

But I digress.

The simple fact, in my view, is that Milbank is not a good writer. He starts by psychoanalyzing Republicans, pointing to different studies that prove that Republicans are consumed by conspiracies. Milbank wanders all over the place, sticking his fork in various former Republican officials and citing psychological studies by college researchers.

You have a very nice newspaper. Don’t allow random columnists to wander all over your editorial pages with creepy no-news analysis. The March 30 column by Milbank was particularly awful.

Tanna Kasperowicz

Manor Township

Editor’s note: The Dana Milbank column published in the March 30 LNP was originally published by The Washington Post on March 28.