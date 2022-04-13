In the April 6 letter “Milbank column was awful,” the writer took issue with the column by The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank that was published in the March 30 LNP (“Why do smart people say stupid things?”).

Bravo, and thank you for running the Milbank column!

Milbank cited evidence and research that clearly described one of the most important points made by the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in “Moral Man and Immoral Society.”

Bias and motivated reasoning are not the exclusive domains of conservatives or liberals.

Milbank is correct — our thinking can be corrupted by bias, motivated reasoning and reliance on propaganda masquerading as news.

We’re in a dangerous place as a democracy if “facts” are determined by partisan identity and information silos, rather than a citizenry committed to truth and informed by a free press.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township