As a child on summer vacation, I remember times when my 7-year-old youngest brother would walk carefree down the crowded boardwalk. I spent the evening following from a safe distance so he would not be upset with me. I needed to be sure he would return safely to where we were staying.
As a parent, I remember the panicked feeling of not knowing where my child was in a crowded shopping mall. As a grandparent, I am aware of keeping the grandchildren closer than they might like because I want to know where they are. Unplanned and unexplained separation from loved ones causes almost tangible agony.
All of us who love others can imagine the sickening feelings of fear, loss and anxiety of the immigrant parents and children separated in U.S. detention centers. It does not matter why these people come here. What matters is how they are treated. The treatment (or mistreatment) they are receiving is from our country, from our representatives. Please write to our leaders and ask them to find other ways to solve this problem. Families should be kept together and should be given all basic needs while waiting, including security and safety.
Favorite advice, passed down for years, encourages us to walk a mile in another’s shoes before we pass judgment. Placing ourselves in the shoes/experiences of the migrants, we know how we would want to be treated when we get to the border — humanely.
Marty Kelley
Lancaster