This is in response to the Aug. 5 letter “Worst president is the current one”:

I was surprised that a pastor would call suffering, gang-terrorized and poor people “criminals” because they want a better life for their children — because they live across a boundary line that keeps them from having access to the riches that we have.

These are the lambs that Jesus told us to feed. These are the least of these that Jesus defended and nurtured. Where would you find Jesus if he was still here in the flesh? Would he be in the halls of government, in the banks and other financial institutions worrying about the national debt of a country that has grown and prospered on the backs of many of these poor people?

No, he would be in the barrios and in the slums, ministering to his suffering children.

With whom do we Christians stand? Is it with the rich and powerful of the world, or with those that need our helping hands to survive? The migrants are not criminals for seeking to have some subsistence and a level of livelihood.

As for me and my house, I will serve the Lord.

Barbara Watts

Manheim Township