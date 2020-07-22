When U.S. Attorney General William Barr dropped the charges against Michael Flynn in May, the liberal news media and the leading Democrats in Congress went ballistic and accused Barr of being a “puppet” for President Donald Trump.

In early January 2017, FBI Director James Comey sent FBI agents to meet with Flynn to discuss his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. According to Flynn’s lawyers, Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, told Flynn he did not need a lawyer to be present. When the interview was completed, the agents’ report indicated they did not detect any deception on Flynn’s part.

Instead of closing the case on Flynn, McCabe kept it open and subsequently turned it over to special counsel Robert Mueller and his seeming band of Clinton supporters. They, in turn, interviewed him in an apparent effort to find some dirt on the president. This cost Flynn in legal fees — not only his savings, but it forced him to sell his house.

With his son facing scrutiny from Mueller investigators, Flynn decided to plead guilty to charges of lying to the FBI.

Recently, the acting director of national intelligence declassified and made public various documents that revealed what I stated above. It was only then that Barr withdrew the case against Flynn.

Conclusion: Flynn, a distinguished war hero, is innocent.

Frank Fryburg

Manheim Township