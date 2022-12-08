I would like to thank the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and the Lancaster Symphony Chorus for the most wonderful evening of music recently.

I have attended many live performances of George Handel’s “Messiah” over the years and listened to many different recordings of this piece, but this performance was outstanding — the best I’ve experienced.

What a gift to have this caliber of talent right here in our own community!

And thank you to First Presbyterian Church for hosting Lancaster Symphony for the season.

A truly wondrous early Christmas present!

Joanne Castner

Manheim Township