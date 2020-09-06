My second Joe Biden sign was just stolen. At first, I was angry — very angry. You trespassed on my property. You stole my personal property. That’s theft. That’s a crime, and that makes you a criminal. You, a President Donald Trump supporter who screams about your constitutional rights, have violated mine.

You see, the First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. If I choose to place political signs on my own property, I have that right. You, who obviously have a different opinion than me, do not have the right to steal them.

Your blatant disregard for my personal property and my constitutional rights seem to contradict what you, as Trump supporters, say you are fighting for.

What you may not realize, though, is that by stealing my Biden signs, you are actually supporting the Biden campaign. Yes, that’s right. You are financially supporting Biden and the Democratic Party.

You see, every time you steal one of my signs, I will purchase at least two more. Most of the money from those purchases goes either directly to the Biden campaign or to the Democratic Party, which in turn supports Biden.

You know, I now find it rather humorous that you sign-stealing Trump supporters are financing Biden’s campaign! Sweet, sweet karma!

Connie Hershey

Rapho Township