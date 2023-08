The July 28 LNP | LancasterOnline includes the second article within a week about the high temperatures within Lancaster County Prison (“Conditions in county prison likely to be harsh today”).

Here is a message to the complaining inmates:

Don’t be accused of or convicted of any illegal activity! That should keep you out of prison, and you could then endure the high temperatures the same way the law-abiding citizens do.

Tom Daugherty

Manheim