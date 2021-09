This is to Central York School District officials, regarding the editorial from The York Dispatch that was published in the Sept. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Teachers must be free to teach students about race and history”):

Vice Adm. James Stockdale once said: “A liberally educated person meets new ideas with curiosity and fascination. An illiberally educated person meets new ideas with fear.”

So, you’ve chosen the second option?

Douglas O’Brien

Manheim Township