Joe Biden, I grew up in Marcus Hook (in Delaware County) from 1946 to 1966. Without those refineries — Sunoco and Sinclair — there would be no Marcus Hook today.

Our grandfathers, dads and other family members worked and retired from those refineries. I’m sorry to hear that your mom’s car had oil smeared on the windshield when she had to drive you to the Roman Catholic Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware (near Marcus Hook).

Joe, I lived 19 years in Marcus Hook, and you lived in Scranton for 10 years. Which one of us is more of a Pennsylvanian? I have three older brothers and one retired from Sunoco. We are all veterans and proudly served our country.

Joe, you and I met when I was 16 years old and you were 20 and attending the University of Delaware. We played basketball over the summer. I remember one evening that you stated that some day you would be president of the United States.

This is your third attempt, and you claim those refineries were not healthy for people to make a living. Joe, I wish you well in this final attempt for the presidency.

Hopefully, the residents of Marcus Hook can look past this and be proud of their community.

Pete Bush

Landisville