To all in our Lancaster County community:

In our Catholic tradition, Sunday will be celebrated as the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity. We reflect upon the identity of God, who is a communion of three people; Father, Son and Holy Spirit, One God, in an eternal expression of infinite and unchanging love.

The human person, made in his image and likeness, is called to be in communion with one another so to share with each other that very life and love of God. And so we grieve at all acts of injustice and violence as we mourn the death of George Floyd and all others who die by acts of violence. We therefore explicitly join our voices, with the statement of Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and urge all to work together for a more peaceful and just society.

Archbishop Gomez’s full statement follows:

“The killing of George Floyd was senseless and brutal, a sin that cries out to heaven for justice. How is it possible that in America, a black man’s life can be taken from him while calls for help are not answered, and his killing is recorded as it happens?

“I am praying for George Floyd and his loved ones, and on behalf of my brother bishops, I share the outrage of the black community and those who stand with them in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and across the country. The cruelty and violence he suffered does not reflect on the majority of good men and women in law enforcement, who carry out their duties with honor. We know that. And we trust that civil authorities will investigate his killing carefully and make sure those responsible are held accountable.

“We should all understand that the protests we are seeing in our cities reflect the justified frustration and anger of millions of our brothers and sisters who even today experience humiliation, indignity, and unequal opportunity only because of their race or the color of their skin. It should not be this way in America. Racism has been tolerated for far too long in our way of life.

“It is true what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, that riots are the language of the unheard. We should be doing a lot of listening right now. This time, we should not fail to hear what people are saying through their pain. We need to finally root out the racial injustice that still infects too many areas of American society.

“But the violence of recent nights is self-destructive and self-defeating. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost. Let us keep our eyes on the prize of true and lasting change.

“Legitimate protests should not be exploited by persons who have different values and agendas. Burning and looting communities, ruining the livelihoods of our neighbors, does not advance the cause of racial equality and human dignity.

“We should not let it be said that George Floyd died for no reason. We should honor the sacrifice of his life by removing racism and hate from our hearts and renewing our commitment to fulfill our nation's sacred promise — to be a beloved community of life, liberty and equality for all.”

All of us pray that God’s grace will work in our hearts now more than ever so that our communities, our nation and our world may grow in a deeper unity in the truth and love of God so that all may know the power of his love and his peace.

In Christ’s love, the pastors of all Catholic churches in our Lancaster County deaneries

Very Rev. Anthony Anthappa, V.F.

St. Peter Church

Columbia

Rev. Steven W. Fauser

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

New Holland

Very Rev. Peter I. Hahn, V.F.

Saint Leo the Great Church

Lancaster

Rev. Stephen P. Kelley

Holy Trinity Church

Columbia

Rev. Tri M. Luong

St. Anne Church

Lancaster

Rev. Michael G. Metzgar

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Lancaster

Rev. John Murray, CSSR

Our Mother of

Perpetual Help Church

Ephrata

Rev. James O’Blaney, CSSR

St. James Church

Lititz

Rev. Daniel P. O’Brien

St. Anthony of Padua Church

Lancaster

Rev. Bernard Oniwe, OP

St. Peter Church

Elizabethtown

Rev. Daniel F. X. Powell

Saint John Neumann Church Lancaster

Rev. Lawrence Sherdel

St. Philip the Apostle Church

Lancaster

Rev. Mark M. Speitel

St. Catherine of Siena Church

Quarryville

Rev. Pang S. Tcheou

Mary, Mother of the Church Mount Joy

Rev. Brian J. Wayne

Assumption B.V.M.

Lancaster

Rev. Stephen W. Weitzel

St. Richard Church

Manheim

Rev. Allan F. Wolfe

St. Joseph and San Juan Bautista churches

Lancaster