This is regarding the July 24 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Inmates left to sweat in prison.” News flash for the inmates who complain that it’s 85 degrees in Lancaster County Prison: You aren’t guaranteed an air-conditioned cell, but you do get three meals a day, which some people outside prison don’t get. Nor do some people outside prison have an air-conditioned house or apartment.

I expect to see a front-page article about people who are working in jobs where they are out in 90-degree weather when it is hot and humid. These people work long hours in construction, road maintenance, lawn care, foundries and, most of all, agriculture, where farmers work from dawn to dusk.

For the inmate who waited three weeks to get medical attention: Join the rest of the people who can’t get medical attention because they don’t have insurance.

Reminder: Obey the law like the rest of us.

Geraldine Heiser

Warwick Township