The Aug. 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline carried an article about Doug Mastriano, a candidate for governor, surrounding himself with armed security guards from a local church (“Mastriano security draws from area church”). At least one security guard has ties to a militia group. Mastriano is a Christian who wants to advance his understanding of biblical principles in government.

It is ironic that the Sunday school class I taught that Sunday in my church was based on Matthew 26:50-52, in which Jesus taught a different approach in the garden of Gethsemane.

When Jesus was arrested, Peter tried to defend Jesus by drawing his sword and cutting off the ear of the servant of the high priest. Jesus healed the man and rebuked Peter: “Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.”

All of us, particularly Christians, should pay more attention to what Jesus wanted to teach Peter and us about the evil of violence.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township