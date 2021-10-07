Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs you will ever have to do. My biggest joy is going to athletic events, indoor or outdoor, and cheering on the student-athletes on the court or on the field who are giving their best effort.

I think all coaches need to take into consideration that not all kids coming out to that field are fully ready to compete. Many of them are experiencing countless life challenges that are truly out of their control. But, by God’s grace, they do their best, hold their heads up high, hide their doubts and go on. Some do manage better than others, but some just struggle.

According to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, school athletics are a branch of the classroom. If a student does not understand a concept in the classroom, the teacher cannot kick the student out. Instead, the teacher works with the student and offers extra support. That same approach should be used for sports.

It is so unfortunate that any student-athlete, no matter what skills they have, might need to endure scrutiny at any level. Kids nowadays are up against so many obstacles. I think all students deserve to be part of a team. It helps build self-esteem and other skills that last a lifetime.

High school athletics are about learning the skills of a sport, having fun and teamwork. They are not about getting a plaque on the wall. So coaches, when you cut a player from the team, think twice about the lasting effects it may have on that student.

Teresa Sakrudkar

Lititz