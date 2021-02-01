Dear Lancaster County commissioners:

I have long believed that our county government has been committing a grave error in not having a county department of public health. The current pandemic reinforces that view.

I am the son of a family physician, Dr. Paul Herr, who served the southern end of the county. In addition to office hours lasting well into the evening and countless thousands of miles of house calls (including home births), he served as deputy coroner for the southern end, and served terms on the boards of the early Housing Development Corporation and Tabor Community Services. He has always decried the lack of a county public health department and questioned the wisdom of saving tax dollars on an essential government service.

The present season is proving him right.

But it doesn’t take a health professional to understand why citizens need a local health department. Ask any adult who is confused about where they will be able to find a vaccination for COVID-19. Ask the parents of those who suffer from addiction. Ask those who have AIDS. Ask victims of sexual abuse or those who grapple with mental health issues.

It is time for our county commissioners to take an enlightened view and fund a county department of public health. Please make it an urgent priority.

John Herr

East Petersburg