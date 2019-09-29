I feel very compelled to respond to the Sept. 22 Sunday LNP letter (“Construction zone road rage?”) accusing truck drivers of road rage by blocking the lanes, calling it illegal and for law enforcement to do something about it.
Perhaps the writer is one of many people with a serious problem: It’s called the “me first syndrome.”
I spoke several years ago to a state trooper about blocking; he acknowledged it is illegal, but it actually helps and if he is on duty, he looks the other way.
I myself have had to block for my own safety’s sake. Apparently the syndrome requires no common sense because people think you can still pass as the lane is ending.
I think law enforcement needs to sit 100 yards from the lane ending, beside the ending lane, not 3 miles away, and anyone who is still in that lane when they get to the trooper gets a ticket.
Speaking of people on the road who do what they want, how about those Lance Armstrong wannabes who ride their bikes, act like they own the road and don’t have to stop at lights or stop signs because the laws don’t apply?
Jeffrey Good
East Earl Township